Atlético Nacional receives criticism from fans for ticket prices

In the last week, Atlético Nacional revealed on its social networks and on its official website the prices for fans who want to accompany the team to the Atanasio Girardot for home run matches of the BetPlay League 2022-I.

The club said that there will be three modalities for sale: a recharge of the season ticket, a combo for three tickets and loose individual ticketing. Prices are from 35,000 pesos, in the southern sector, to 250,000 pesos, in VIP, per game. For packages of three tickets, between 95,000 and 675,000 pesos, and for subscriptions, between 85,000 and 600,000 pesos.

The reactions to prices were immediate. “And where are the benefits and discounts that subscribers have?” wrote a user. Another person questioned: “Did they go bankrupt with that discount?”, and another wrote: “They treat the subscriber as leftovers.” One man wrote: “The difference between the season ticket holder who accompanied the team rain, shine or shine with the one who is going to buy the tickets is 5,000 pesos.”

The questioning of users is because, according to them, the difference between subscribers and non-subscribers is not noticeable. This is not the first time that fans have complained to the team about prices. On previous occasions, they have also published their criticism on this subject on social networks.

