In the directive of National Athletic There is a very clear objective: to be champion of the Colombian League in this second semester. The Verdolaga team is one of the clubs that has best reinforced itself in Colombian Professional Football.

The arrivals of David Ospina, Edwin Cardona, Jorman Campuzano, William Tesillo, Among other reinforcements, they have excited a fan base that dreams of the Christmas star.

National is armed to the teeth

National Athletic got off to a good start in the Colombian League after defeating Alianza 0-2 on the road. Cardona He started the tournament motivated and scored a double in a dream return.

But National is not satisfied and only needs one piece to complete the creation of the template. The team of Pablo Repetto He spent a month combing the Colombian transfer market in search of a striker.

Roger Martinez It was the great desire of the club from Paisa, but the high demands of Racing de Avellaneda, owner of the sporting rights of the player, asked for a lot of money to let him go. In addition, the striker requested a significant salary.

That’s why, National He turned to look at the football Brazil in which it is Alfredo Morelos, who became the main target after the complicated signing of Roger.

Morelos is about to fall

According to information published by the Saints of Brazil, Alfredo Morelos will be a new Atlético Nacional player for the second half of the year.

“Santos Futebol Clube concluded on Thursday (July 18) the loan of striker Morelos to Atlético Nacional, Colombia. The 28-year-old striker will be on loan to the Colombian team until the end of the season,” Peixe said.

Morelos will arrive in the form of a loan to National until December of this year and will wear the second Colombian Professional Football jersey in his career. Between 2014 and 2016 he wore the colors of IIndependent Medellin, his new team’s playground rival.

The 28-year-old striker is a very important bet for Atlético Nacional, who want to recover the ‘Buffalo’ who shone at Rangers in Scotland and was on the agenda of important European teams.

