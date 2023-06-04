Sunday, June 4, 2023
Atlético Nacional player, involved in a spectacular accident

June 4, 2023
in Sports
Atlético Nacional player, involved in a spectacular accident


Accident

Nacional player, injured.

Photo:

From the video of MiOriente

Nacional player, injured.

The accident on the Airport – Guarne road is reported.

A spectacular traffic accident was recorded this Saturday on the road that leads from Guarne to the José María Córdova Airport, in Medellín, in which a soccer player from National Athletic.

(You may be interested: Atlético Nacional achieves a long-suffering victory against Águilas: group A burns)

According to preliminary information, it is the Brazilian player Francisco Da Costa, who was in an accident in his car, a white Mazda. The car left the highway and was overturned.

In a video circulating on social networks, a witness indicates that the occupants were rescued from the vehicle.

Apparently the footballer had no consequences. However, an official report of what happened is expected.

video of the car

Da Costa has played 10 games with Nacional and has scored one goal. In the previous game against Águilas, he had just 12 minutes on the field.

SPORTS

