National Athletic tied 1-1 with Cortuluá at the start of the I-2022 League. The purslane generated options, but they ran out of gasoline midway through the second half. Luis Carlos Ruiz from a penalty kick equalized the match.

Cortuluá started vehemently, product of the strong game. Nacional tried to hold the ball and go deep, but they were erratic on the last pass.

Duke, present

Yerson Candelo overflowed down the right sector in association with Yeison Guzmán, the winger sent a cross to the heart of the area for Jefferson Duque, who headed in to open the scoring in favor of the Antioquian team.

Duque scored his 86th goal in 193 games with Atlético Nacional, the green ‘9’ is 13 goals behind Humberto ‘Turrón’ Álvarez and Gustavo Santa, in the ranking of historical scorers in the purslane team (data thanks to Javier Danilo Correa) .

About the 23rd minute, Jhonatan Pérez received a cross from the left sector and with his right leg, he finished off the ball and the ‘heart of the Valley’ team almost equalized. A minute later and with a counterattack, Daniel Mantilla demanded Ernesto Hernández with a shot from the right sector to the corner of the left hand post of the former Deportivo Cali Uruguayan goalkeeper.

The purslane continued to control the game at will, despite the fact that they had not stretched the lead on the scoreboard. They had a simple, short and forceful game.

In 43 minutes, Atlético Nacional generated six goal options, of which they could only score one goal up to that moment.

tulueño tie

In the complementary stage, Cortuluá advanced lines looking for a tie, while Nacional had to settle the game. At minute 3, Emmanuel Olivera was booked for rough play.

About minute 12, Luis Carlos Ruiz shot from the left sector, but Mier managed to contain the shot without problems. At minute 15, Daniel Mantilla was the second booked in Atlético Nacional.

At minute 20, Juan David Cabal committed an imprudence by knocking down Luis Carlos Ruiz inside the area, the referee Jhon Hinestroza did not hesitate to sanction the penalty. Two minutes later, the samarium changed the foul for a goal for Cortuluá, tying the game and applying the ‘law of the ex’.

On the next date, Cortuluá visits Jaguares in Montería, while Atlético Nacional receives Junior from Barranquilla at Atanasio.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin