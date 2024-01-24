You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Jhon Jairo Bodmer.
National Athletic
Jhon Jairo Bodmer.
The Antioquia team is behind a Uruguayan with a past in Brazil.
National Athletic seems to have found the star signing in his midfield, to give hierarchy to the team he leads Jhon Jairo Bodmer. And it would be an old acquaintance, who left five years ago and left a pleasant memory among the fans.
There would already be a verbal agreement and they are only waiting for him to undergo medical tests and be able to sign his contract, but the return of Pablo Daniel Ceppelini.
The Uruguayan, 32 years old, will negotiate his contract as a free player, after his time at Cuiabá of Brazil, team in which he played 40 games and scored four goals.
Ceppelini He was in National Athletic in 2019, but it was sold to Blue Cross of Mexico in 2022. He also played in Penarol, of your country, in 2021-2022. And in Brazil he played all of 2023 with the Cuiaba.
The fans of National Athletic celebrate the possible return of Ceppelini, which is expected this Wednesday in Medellín.
SPORTS
With information from Futbolred.
OF
