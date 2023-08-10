National Athletic issued a harsh statement this Thursday in which it calls for the return to work of the National Police at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

Specifically, the purslane club requests that the authorities resume the function of control and registration of people at the entrances to the stadium, to prevent fans from entering prohibited objects into the stands.

The club adds that the logistical security paid by the club is not authorized to carry out said registration of persons who, according to the Surveillance Superintendency, corresponds solely to the Police, as the only body empowered for such work.

“Nacional expresses its concern at the cessation of support from the Police to carry out said controls in the entrance filters to Atanasio Girardot“, says the club.

He adds that as a club it makes every effort to guarantee that there are no excesses in soccer matches, but that this is an unsuccessful effort since it cannot guarantee control that is exclusive to the Police.

“We make a public call for the National Police to resume accompaniment in the entrance filters to the country’s stadiumsparticularly in the city of Medellín,” says Nacional.

The great precedent, and to which Nacional alludes, is what happened last April when the club’s barra brava made excesses that postponed the match against América de Cali.

After these incidents, the mayor of Medellín Daniel Quintero expressed on social networks: “We are not going to tolerate violence. I have to put up to 800 police officers for each game. We will not lend the stadium to Nacional until minimum security conditions are agreed between the bar and directives, and the surveillance is paid for by the team. I prefer the police taking care of the people in the streets”.

