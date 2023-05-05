Atlético Nacional won a key match against América de Cali, 2-1, in an empty Atanasio Giradot, as the public could not attend due to suspension. Tomás Ángel, the purslane goal man. It meant the rise of Paulo Autuori’s men to third position. They reached 28 points and are close to qualifying for the Semifinals.

(You may be interested: Álvaro Montero commits an incredible blooper and Millionaires almost lost, video)

The emotions in the Atanasio Girardot began very early. After 2 minutes and after a corner kick taken by Jarlan Barrera, Tomás Ángel appeared unmarked at the far post to make it 1-0, after a terrible defensive neglect by the reds.

Nacional continued to insist on Diego Novoa’s properties and Ángel demanded it after 8 minutes, after a cross from the left of john solis. The ‘Red Devils’ goalkeeper saved his goal from the second. América’s response was given until 16′, after a free kick by Carlos Darwin Quintero that Harlen Castillo had to deflect for a corner.

Around 20′, after a throw-in, the purslane returned to look for the goal. Ball that fell from the chest of the Brazilian Francisco Da Costa, who turned in the area and took a shot to demand Novoa. Barely 3 minutes passed and América found the tie after a long kick from the goalkeeper and a ball that Facundo Suárez fought to play with Iago Falque, who took an impeccable pass to Andrés Sarmiento. The attacker defined from first to the far post.

However, America lost the game in a matter of minutes. While the VAR was reviewing a play for a possible penalty, they lost their most outstanding player to injury. Nacional went ahead amid the controversy, with a penalty awarded to Facundo Suárez. The judge did not charge an offensive foul by Juan Felipe Aguirre and after the review they penalized a handball in the area. Ángel was in charge of putting his double for 2-1.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO See also James Rodríguez, starter in Olympiacos vs. PAOK: follow the match here

The bad news for Alexandre Guimaraes’ men came minutes before Tomás’s goal. Iago Falque left injured after a foul by Andrés Salazar, who crossed him down violently. A foul that just ended in a yellow card and that worries America for what lies ahead.

In the plugin, the story did not change. Ángel’s double was enough for the purslane to celebrate another victory in the BetPlay League. América left Atanasio Girardot empty-handed and bitter about a questioned arbitration by Wander Mosquera and the VAR team.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

More sports news