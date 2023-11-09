The semi-final home runs of the League have already been defined and will begin this weekend. Before, National Athletic He called for public VAR audio to be authorized in search of greater transparency in said matches.

The purslane team, which is part of group B along with Medellín, America and Millionairesissued a public statement stating that the VAR tool is not giving “justice.”

“We call for the audios of the referees involved in each of the matches that will be played in our country to be public, just as the highest body of South American football (Conmebol) does in international tournaments. We consider that this would be a positive contribution to the transparency of the game,” says the green team.

He adds that the club hopes that this issue is analyzed by the National Arbitration Commission to take into account in this semi-final phase.

EL TIEMPO learned last weekend that the authorization from Fifa to make the VAR audios public had not yet reached the offices of the Colombian Football Federation. Without that permission, you cannot move forward with that initiative.

Countries in the area such as Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Chile do make the VAR audios public.

The team led by the technician John Jairo Bodmer protested in the match against Tolima on date 20 for a very controversial play that occurred when the Brazilian Gentle Jader He saw the red card for an infringement against full-back César Haydar, a play that was reviewed by the VAR.

