QAtriots extended Junior de Barranquilla's bad streak playing at altitude and defeated him 1-0 this Friday at the La Independencia stadium in Tunjain a result that left a significant impact on the standings.

A goal by Cristian Martínez Borja, in the 35th minute, took the team led by Harold Rivera out of last place and took a breath thinking about saving themselves from relegation, although they are still at the bottom of that classification.

The victory of the Boyacenses left an indirect victim. Although he has not yet played his match on date 13, The last one in the table, at least until Sunday, is Atlético Nacional.

The greens have gone seven days without winning in the League. They haven't done it since the fourth day, when they beat Águilas Doradas 0-3 in Rionegro. The bad campaign has already taken its toll, that of coach Jhon Bodmer, who resigned.

How long had Nacional been without being last?

Nacional had not occupied the last place in the table since July 21, 2022, at the end of the third datein which they lost 1-2 against Millonarios at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

National vs. Millionaires Photo:Dimayor/VizzorImage

But to find Nacional last when the League was already more than halfway along its journey, you have to go to date 15 of 2009-I, when it had just 11 points, in a very particular championship: among the last five there were four historic ones, Santa Fe, Millonarios, Medellín and Verde Paisa.

Santa Fe vs. National in 2009. That day, the greens were last. Photo:Felipe Caicedo. EL TIEMPO Archive

Nacional has never finished a League last. Their worst campaign, precisely, was in that first half of 2009, in which they finished second to last, with just 16 points, and only ahead of Medellín, which finished with 11.

The team led by Uruguayan Pablo Repetto will try to get out of the queue on Sunday, when they receive Deportivo Pasto at the Atanasio Girardot stadium (6:10 pm). It should be remembered that he has a postponed match against Jaguares in Medellín, which will be played on Wednesday.

SPORTS

