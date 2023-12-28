National Athletic lost his goalkeeper Kevin Mierwho joined Cruz Azul from Mexico, and given that sensitive departure, the purslane team began the task of looking for a replacement in goal.

One of the first options that appeared on Nacional's radar is David Ospinawho does not play for Al Nassr, but the directors of the purslane club continue to look for options and now it was announced that Franco Armani was also polled.

The Argentine goalkeeper has publicly confessed that he would like to return to Nacional at some point and retire there, which is why his name always generates expectations among fans.

Franco still has a current contract with River Plate and the operation would be a little more complicated. However, TyC Sports reported that Nacional did ask.

“Atlético Nacional surveyed Franco Armani. Given the departure of Kevin Mier to Cruz Azul, the leadership picked up the phone and contacted those around Pulpo, multiple champion and idol of the institution, to delve into his situation and test him for a possible immediate return,” said the Argentine media.

Then, they added: “What did they respond from the goalkeeper's close circle? That it is not yet time to return, since he has a contract in Núñez until December 2024 and plans to respect it.”

In this way, Nacional continues looking for Mier's replacement, and Ospina apparently is the only viable option at the moment, in addition, there was already an offer to Al Nassr, but Granada is also looking for the goalkeeper and the return could be distant.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

