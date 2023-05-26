Atlético Nacional is already confirmed in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores

National Athletic He did his homework on Wednesday by defeating Melgar from Peru as a visitor, 0-1, and was waiting for this Thursday’s match between Patronato and Olimpia in the Copa Libertadores to find out if he would qualify early for the round of 16.

Olimpia also did her thing and defeated Patronato 0-2 in Argentina, which immediately gave the purslane team a place in the round of 16.

Those led by Paulo Autori they will be ready and with the possibility of concentrating on the semifinal home runs of the local League.

