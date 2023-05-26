Friday, May 26, 2023
Atlético Nacional is already confirmed in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Atlético Nacional is already confirmed in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores


close

National Athletic

Atlético Nacional visiting Melgar.

Atlético Nacional visiting Melgar.

The purslane team ensures its presence in the next phase of the tournament.

National Athletic He did his homework on Wednesday by defeating Melgar from Peru as a visitor, 0-1, and was waiting for this Thursday’s match between Patronato and Olimpia in the Copa Libertadores to find out if he would qualify early for the round of 16.

(It may interest you: Nacional overcame everything and is one step away from the round of 16 of the Libertadores: the goal)

Olimpia also did her thing and defeated Patronato 0-2 in Argentina, which immediately gave the purslane team a place in the round of 16.

Those led by Paulo Autori they will be ready and with the possibility of concentrating on the semifinal home runs of the local League.

ADVANCE
SPORTS

