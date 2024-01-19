National Athletic prepares to debut in League 2024 against FC Alliance and days after that game, the club confirmed good news regarding the signing of the Uruguayan Agustín Álvarez Wallace.

The Uruguayan midfielder was already training with the team and even played preseason games, in which he accumulated 70 minutes in the duel against Caracas of Venezuela, but it had not been able to be officially presented, due to missing documents.

Through social networks Nationalthe club confirmed to Alvarez Wallace, who comes from playing for Montevideo City Torque.

“I know where I come from and what this club represents. “I want to be champion.” were the first words of Agustin Alvarez upon being made official by National Athletic.

In this way, the technician Jhon Jairo Bodmer He will be able to call him up for the duel against Alianza, on January 21, and we will have to wait if he makes his debut as a starter against the 'purslane' fans.

