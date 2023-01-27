National Athleticstarted the BetPlay League 2023-I with Paulo Autori as DT, young blood and victory against Once Caldas, 1-0, on date 1 of the League.

The new Nacional put goalkeeper Eder Chaux in trouble, but it wasn’t until the second half that he managed to win by the slightest difference thanks to a solitary goal from Andres Felipe Roman after a collective play.

As soon as the match began, Nacional had the ball at their feet and had opportunities with Óscar Perea, but his shot went wide and wide. The first series for the greens was after 12 minutes with Yerson Candelo and the way he likes the most: the distant shot that Eder Chaux had to reject for a corner. Immediately afterwards, Jhon Solís connected with the shipment to the area and Chaux returned to respond safely.

If we talk about shots from afar, who better than Dorlan Pabón. At 18 minutes, a missile from the former Monterrey of Mexico put Eder Chaux to work again, sending her to the corner. Yerson Candelo sent in a cross after the first half hour of play and Óscar Perea headed in for a tremendous double save from the Once Caldas goalkeeper. The visit responded with Luis Miranda, but Kevin Mier won the duel, and he won it again against Dayro Moreno and his smooth shot that he easily controlled.

The clearest in the first half was for Atlético Nacional before going to rest. Tomás Ángel, the great absentee in the Colombian U-20 Selection, He created a personal move by entering the area and before Eder Chaux was drained, he managed to assist Óscar Perea who finished off first and Santiago Jiménez appeared as a savior to avoid the sung goal on the line. This is how the first 45 minutes ended.

Already in the complement, the initiative was Once Caldas with a distant shot from Dayro Moreno which Kevin Mier easily controlled. And again, it was Dayro who assisted Juan David Rodríguez who responded with a missile evacuated to the corner by Mier. Jarlan Barrera entered for Óscar Perea and in the first he had he was vital to give the ball to Andrés Felipe Román who took a long lash deflected from a defender in the background. The goal came after a collective action with Dorlan Pabón, Barrera and Román.

With the passing of the minutes, Dorlan Pabón took more prominence with his shots from distance and Eder Chaux continued to be the guardian that prevented any new conquest. With distant shots and outside the area the game ended. Nacional will face Águilas Doradas at home, while Once Caldas will host Deportes Tolima.

