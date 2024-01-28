You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
America vs. National.
America vs. National.
They faced each other in a match on the second date of Colombian soccer.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Cali America faced the Pascual Guerrero stadium National Athleticin a match on date 2 of Colombian soccer, and had a feast by winning 4-1.
Adrian Ramos opened the scoring. The forward took advantage of a pass between the lines and despite having a weak defense, he was able to finish from outside the area protected by Harlen Castillo and left the ball in the back of the net to score the first goal of the night.
A few minutes after finishing the first half, an error on the part of the purslane defense left the ball a few centimeters from the goal. Andres Sarmientowho with quality, left the ball in the back of the net with the help of his chest.
America managed to increase its account with a goal Julian Holgado, already in the second part. Nacional scored a goal against defender Bernardo Espinoza.
Ever ValenciaIn the 83rd minute, he scored the scarlet goal that closed the win at Pascual.
💥👹 But what a match, what a classic we experienced on the second day of #LALIGAxWIN between America and National! 💥👹
👉 Ramos, Sarmiento, Holgado and Valencia scored for América.
👉 Espinoza scored for Nacional. pic.twitter.com/50NP46Sirl
— Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) January 29, 2024
SPORTS
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Nacional #horror #defense #goals #América39s #victory
Leave a Reply