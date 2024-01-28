Cali America faced the Pascual Guerrero stadium National Athleticin a match on date 2 of Colombian soccer, and had a feast by winning 4-1.

Adrian Ramos opened the scoring. The forward took advantage of a pass between the lines and despite having a weak defense, he was able to finish from outside the area protected by Harlen Castillo and left the ball in the back of the net to score the first goal of the night.

A few minutes after finishing the first half, an error on the part of the purslane defense left the ball a few centimeters from the goal. Andres Sarmientowho with quality, left the ball in the back of the net with the help of his chest.

America managed to increase its account with a goal Julian Holgado, already in the second part. Nacional scored a goal against defender Bernardo Espinoza.

Ever ValenciaIn the 83rd minute, he scored the scarlet goal that closed the win at Pascual.

💥👹 But what a match, what a classic we experienced on the second day of #LALIGAxWIN between America and National! 💥👹 👉 Ramos, Sarmiento, Holgado and Valencia scored for América.

👉 Espinoza scored for Nacional. pic.twitter.com/50NP46Sirl — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) January 29, 2024

