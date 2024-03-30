TOtlético Nacional continues with a great reaction in the League and puts pressure on Independiente Medellín, that date 14 had started in the classification zone. For now, that place belongs to the team led by Pablo Repetto.

The greens achieved their third consecutive victory this week. They had just beaten Pasto on Sunday at the Atanasio Girardot (1-0) and Jaguares on the same stage, in a match pending on date 8 (1-0). Now, also with that score, they beat Envigado (0-1).

Thus, from being last just ten days ago, Nacional is already eighth and could remain in that position if DIM loses on Sunday against América and if Millonarios does not beat Fortaleza, this same Saturday at Techo. Anyway, the green ones are more than alive.

Share Envigado vs. National Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez

It did not seem like an easy game for Nacional, who quickly found the advantage in the 7th minute. The play was born from pressure from Edwin Ocampo to recover a ball near the Envigado area.

After winning the ball, Ocampo launched a cross looking for the head of Andrés Salazar, who had to split the action with Carlos Mario Arboleda. The rebound fell to Pablo Ceppellini, who, without letting the ball fall, nailed it close to the post from the left hand of goalkeeper Joan Felipe Parra.

The oranges, committed in both tables (they needed to win, not only to maintain their chances of entering the eight, but also due to the issue of relegation), changed their minds very early in search of a tie, with two changes before finishing the first stage.

However, despite the attempts of Dayron Pérez's coach to reach equality, Nacional's goalkeeper, Harlen Castillo, had a relatively calm game, in part, due to the great help of the green recovery zone, in which Robert Mejía had a very good afternoon.

Envigado vs. National Photo:Andrés Henao Álvarez Share

Envigado sinks. He went five dates without winning and no progress is seen. Nacional, on the other hand, regains confidence and does not resign itself to an elimination that seemed to be a foregone conclusion.

SPORTS

More Sports news