Atlético Nacional: fans star in pitched battle in Cota, video

The Cundinamarca police have reported a pitched battle in the vicinity of the municipality of Cota, near Bogotá, whose protagonists were the fans of Atlético Nacional.

The first information indicates that the fans got off the buses that were taking them to Tunja for the match between Patriotas and Nacional.

trade damage

No one has disclosed the reason for the clashes, but the images show fans wearing the Antioquia team’s jersey throwing stones on the road.

Witnesses say that the fans got off the buses at the site known as Granja Vuelta del Río and thatIn addition, they attacked several commercial premises with stones and a machete.

sports