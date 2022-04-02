Sunday, April 3, 2022
Atlético Nacional: fans star in pitched battle in Cota, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in Sports
National Athletic

Jarlan scored the first goal for Nacional.

Jarlan scored the first goal for Nacional.

The fans traveled to Tunja.

The Cundinamarca police have reported a pitched battle in the vicinity of the municipality of Cota, near Bogotá, whose protagonists were the fans of Atlético Nacional.

The first information indicates that the fans got off the buses that were taking them to Tunja for the match between Patriotas and Nacional.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: ‘I said to myself: cycling is worth egg, first my family’)

trade damage

No one has disclosed the reason for the clashes, but the images show fans wearing the Antioquia team’s jersey throwing stones on the road.

Witnesses say that the fans got off the buses at the site known as Granja Vuelta del Río and thatIn addition, they attacked several commercial premises with stones and a machete.

It may interest you: (Liverpool won without Luis Díaz and puts pressure on the Premier League)

sports

