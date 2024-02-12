The atmosphere was heated at the Atanasio Girardot with the defeat of National Athletic versus Millionaireson Sunday on the sixth round of the League, 1-0, with a goal from Leonardo Castro.

The purslane team once again left the fans upset by their presentation and by giving up points as a home team.

The situation is beginning to be worrying in the Antioquia team, where even the coach John Bodmer made his position available.

Anger on the platform

Meanwhile, a regrettable video is circulating on social media and it is that of some fans setting fire to one of the Atanasio Girardot stands.

In the images you can see how chairs are burned and they even try to burn the purslane team's shirt.

🇨🇴 Atlético Nacional fans set fire to a grandstand in their stadium after losing the classic against Millonarios pic.twitter.com/UkW26m4Rkl — 🥊 BARRAS DEL MUNDO ⚽🍺 (@Barras_LATAM) February 12, 2024

Atlético Nacional is going through a difficult time, the game is not with it and even less the results. Furthermore, it has become customary for him to give in to Millonarios at home, one of his historical rivals.

