Golden Eagles It is the only team that remains undefeated in the BetPlay II-2023 League, it is also the new leader of the championship thanks to a well-deserved victory over Atlético Nacional, which looked very bad at the Alberto Grisales stadium.

Eagles ‘flew’

Golden Eagles vs. National Photo: Courtesy Atlético Nacional

Match pending date 2, which favored the golden team, vastly superior to its rival. Nacional showed defensive shortcomings, especially in the passing game; It was an uncoordinated team, with internal fights recriminating the marks, desperate and without ideas, and that for the first time in the era of coach William Amaral completes two consecutive defeats.

Two plays by Águilas on the still ball were decisive. At minute 34, Jhon Fredy Salazar raised a free kick from the right side, which José Cuenú headed freely, given the evident lack of concentration in the Nacional brand, and thus it was 1-0.

There were fights between Álvaro Angulo and Nelson Deossa over the play, as they argued to know who the Águilas center-back was responsible for.

And that’s how Nacional was for the rest of the game, an uncomfortable team that was upset with the ball, with no solutions from the bench.

The second goal came at 54′, another free kick that Salazar raised, and this time Jeisson Quiñones, the other central defender, made it 2-0 with a header, confirming the golden victory.

Thus, Águilas reached 15 points, the product of 4 wins and 3 draws in 7 games, being one of the teams with fewer goals against in the championship: they have received only 4 scores.

