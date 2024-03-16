Atlético Nacional continues to go through its critical period and the results do not accompany it. Now they lost on matchday 12 of the League in a match against Boyacá Chicó, in Tunja, 2-1.

Nacional continues without winning in the coach's era Pablo Repetto. The Antioquian goal was from Jefferson Duque while Wilmar Cruz and Henry Plazas scored for the Boyacenses.

In the first half, starting the game, there was a goal disallowed by the VAR by Wilmar Cruz, from Chicó.

After several scoring chances for the local team, Nacional was in charge of opening the scoring in the 25th minute. Pablo Ceppelini sent a great ball to the head of Jefferson Duque and the forward connected in a great way to put Tunja first.

Boyacá Chicó. Photo:Dimayor Share

Before the end of the first half, Chicó was left with ten after the expulsion of Braynner Mejía for a hard foul on Edier Ocampo.

In the second half the home team went on the offensive and after a cross from the right, Juan José Arias wanted to clear, but he made a mistake and left it to Cruz who finished between Castillo's legs.

When it seemed like a tie, Henry Plazas grabbed the ball and took a brilliant free kick to beat the purslane goal and achieve the comeback with ten players.

With the defeat, Nacional has accumulated seven games without winning and is second to last with 10 points while Chicó is 16th with 12 points.

SPORTS WITH FOOTBALLRED