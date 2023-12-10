Atlético Nacional ended its participation in League 2023-II and after a year of many changes in the coaching staff, the purslane club ended up with two titles as was the Super League in February and BetPlay Cup which he recently achieved against Millonarios.

Despite the fact that the path in sports is being restructured and ended with an acceptable balance, the internal team of the purslane club has not had its best year, as they have received constant threats from some of the team's fans.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

So far this year, Nacional's managers have experienced complex moments, in which they are remembered funeral pamphlets against President Mauricio Navarro and Vice President Benjamín Romero. In addition, on some occasions dead chickens were hung in the administrative headquarters.

However, the panorama has not changed much and managers continue to receive threatening messages, but the issue is already hitting rock bottom, as Benjamín Romero revealed a challenging message that he received against him.

This is no longer a peaceful claim, this is now crime. The authorities in Medellín cannot allow the discontent of some fans to lead to threats of this type. With these pamphlets some streets of the capital of Antioquia woke up. pic.twitter.com/t2c32GFggA — Juan Felipe Cadavid (@JFCadavid) February 2, 2023

“The degradation of our society and our country is reaching deeper and deeper. Now the bad guys are the good guys and the good guys are the bad guys… after a year of threats and abuses against me, “It is time to tell you that today more than ever I have every desire to continue working with greater perseverance, responsibility and dedication,” Benjamín Romero mentioned on his Instagram social network, along with a threatening message towards him.

Furthermore, he revealed that the threats not only go against his integrity. The manager explained that they have intimidated his family with messages against his children. “Van is for your children, so that they are believed (…) You are located, you piece of rat,” said another message.

For now, the complaint It is already in the hands of the competent authorities and Nacional's directors will focus purely on sports, since in 2024 the team will play in the Copa Libertadores and they hope to restructure the squad to be able to fight on all fronts.

Threat against Benjamín Romero. Photo: Instagram: Benjamín Romero

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

