National Athletic is in a storm after the defeat it suffered against Millonarios last weekend, 1-0, with a goal from Leonardo Castro at the Atanasio Girardot.

This result increased the discomfort of the fans, who are dissatisfied with the team's campaign in 2024.

The signs towards the DT John Bodmer They have not been long in coming. The coach himself left his position at the disposal of the directors last weekend.

Special conditions?

Several speculations have arisen in recent days regarding the future of the purslane team's coach.

One of the versions in the press is that Bodmer had a condition for his continuity and that is that the The club will have a reinforcement of experience for Bodmer in the coaching staff, whenever they consider necessary.

However, a management source from the purslane team told EL TIEMPO that Such supposed condition is false and that this conditioning for the continuity of the coach does not exist.

For now, Bodmer has the support of the board of directors, although this scenario could change at any time if favorable results do not begin to arrive.

Nacional has 8 points in the table and on matchday 7 of the League they will face Deportivo Cali, as a visitor, next Friday.

