Atlético NacionalHe faced an Alianza Petrolera team at the Atanasio Girardot stadium that got complicated and now does not have control of its classification. The match turned out to be a formality for the team John Bodmer, with Juan Pablo Torres standing out as the figure of the meeting.

Nacional’s idea was to put the young players in the game, who were a fundamental part of the victory. The match began with total dominance for the Antioqueños, who were the owners of the ball against an oil team that only established itself to defend and look for a vital counterattack for the score.

However, Alianza Petrolera’s idea of ​​defending did not last in the first half, since a few minutes after the first 45 minutes were up, Juan Pablo ‘Tatay’ Torres He scored a great goal after receiving a long pass from defender Juan José Arias. The 19-year-old winger scored his third goal this semester.

But Nacional’s plan was not limited to staying with a single goal. ‘Tatay’ Torres controlled the ball in the right sector and delivered a cross for the Brazilian Gentle Jaderwho simply had to push the ball into the goal, scoring the second goal for the Antioquian team.

Before referee Carlos Ortega whistled the end of the game, the judge decided to send off the right back Efrain Navarro for a double yellow card, after committing a strong foul on Jader Gentil.

With this result, Nacional finished in fourth place with 33 points, and Alianza finished ninth and on the verge of elimination with 25 points, with a game to play against Deportivo Pereira at the Daniel Villa Zapata stadium.

Relive minute by minute

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL