Atlético Nacional defeats Pereira and partially climbs to the lead

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
With a good display of play, the purslane won their visit to Hernán Ramírez Villegas.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A goal from Jarlan Barrera at minute nine and another from Jefferson Duque at minute 79 were enough for Atlético Nacional to beat Deportivo Pereira at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.
With this victory, the purslane team is partially at the top of the League table, with 16 points.
purslane domain
Jarlan shook off the losing streak without scoring a goal and celebrated his first goal in 2023. The attacker who scored 4 league goals in 2022 had not done so since June 27 in the first leg final against Deportes Tolima, a match that ended 2-1 in Ibagué.
This time, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, Jarlan stamped his goal stamp. Minute 9 was passing when he received from Jhon Solis, after a previous play by Jader Gentil. Almost on the edge of the area, he punished Aldair Quintana with a left foot; the ball went in through the whole angle.
In the second half, when minute 79 was elapsed, Jefferson Duque converted the second from the purslane. Impeccable pass from Andrés Felipe Román and better definition of the striker who, after eluding Aldair Quintana, made it 0-2.
SPORTS
*With information from Futbolred
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Nacional #defeats #Pereira #partially #climbs #lead
Leave a Reply