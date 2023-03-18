Sunday, March 19, 2023
Atlético Nacional defeats Pereira and partially climbs to the lead

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Atlético Nacional defeats Pereira and partially climbs to the lead


Atlético Nacional (Colombia) - Universidad Católica (Chile)

With a good display of play, the purslane won their visit to Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

A goal from Jarlan Barrera at minute nine and another from Jefferson Duque at minute 79 were enough for Atlético Nacional to beat Deportivo Pereira at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

With this victory, the purslane team is partially at the top of the League table, with 16 points.

purslane domain

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Jarlan shook off the losing streak without scoring a goal and celebrated his first goal in 2023. The attacker who scored 4 league goals in 2022 had not done so since June 27 in the first leg final against Deportes Tolima, a match that ended 2-1 in Ibagué.

This time, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas, Jarlan stamped his goal stamp. Minute 9 was passing when he received from Jhon Solis, after a previous play by Jader Gentil. Almost on the edge of the area, he punished Aldair Quintana with a left foot; the ball went in through the whole angle.

In the second half, when minute 79 was elapsed, Jefferson Duque converted the second from the purslane. Impeccable pass from Andrés Felipe Román and better definition of the striker who, after eluding Aldair Quintana, made it 0-2.

SPORTS
*With information from Futbolred

