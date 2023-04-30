Sunday, April 30, 2023
Atlético Nacional defeated Medellín and kept the classic paisa

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in Sports
Atlético Nacional defeated Medellín and kept the classic paisa


National

Danovis Banguero (left) and Jéfferson Duque.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Danovis Banguero (left) and Jéfferson Duque.

With an inspired Jefferson Duque, the purslane celebrated at the Atanasio.

Atlético Nacional played one of its best classics in recent years this Saturday. The purslane team, led by the Brazilian Paulo Autuori, beat Deportivo Independiente Medellín 3-1 and climbed to fifth place in the table, partially.

Nacional’s next outing, in the League, will be next Thursday, against América. DIM, for its part, will play on Sunday against Deportivo Pereira.

In the middle of both commitments, Copa Libertadores matches.

The goals of the classic paisa

Jefferson Duque, figure of Nacional.

Duke | 0-1

Angel | 0-2

Duke | 0-3

Londono | 1-3

SPORTS

