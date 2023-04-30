Atlético Nacional defeated Medellín and kept the classic paisa

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Danovis Banguero (left) and Jéfferson Duque.
Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO
Danovis Banguero (left) and Jéfferson Duque.
With an inspired Jefferson Duque, the purslane celebrated at the Atanasio.
Atlético Nacional played one of its best classics in recent years this Saturday. The purslane team, led by the Brazilian Paulo Autuori, beat Deportivo Independiente Medellín 3-1 and climbed to fifth place in the table, partially.
Nacional’s next outing, in the League, will be next Thursday, against América. DIM, for its part, will play on Sunday against Deportivo Pereira.
In the middle of both commitments, Copa Libertadores matches.
The goals of the classic paisa
Duke | 0-1
Angel | 0-2
Duke | 0-3
Londono | 1-3
