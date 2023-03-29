Atlético Nacional: day, time and where to watch the Copa Libertadores matches

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Celebration of the equalizing goal for Nacional in the clásico.
Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER
Celebration of Nacional’s tying goal in the classic.
The purslane settled in Group H.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Conmebol delivered this Tuesday the complete schedule of the group stage matches.
Atlético Nacional will be part of Group H. It will start as a visitor next Wednesday, April 5, playing in Santa Fe (Argentina), home of the Board of Trustees.
The national calendar
date 1
Board of Trustees vs National
Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Stadium: Brigadier General Estanislao López
TV: Espn/Fox
date 2
National vs. Melgar
Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: Fox Sports / ESPN / Paramount
date 3
National vs Olympia
Day: Tuesday, May 2
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: ESPN/Star+
date 4
Melgar vs National
Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stadium: Monumental
TV: ESPN/Star+
date 5
Olympia vs National
Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Ferreira
TV: ESPN/Star+
date 6
National vs Board of Trustees
Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: ESPN/Star+
More news
FOOTBALL
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atlético #Nacional #day #time #watch #Copa #Libertadores #matches
Leave a Reply