Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Atlético Nacional: day, time and where to watch the Copa Libertadores matches

March 29, 2023
Atlético Nacional: day, time and where to watch the Copa Libertadores matches


National vs. Medellin

Celebration of the equalizing goal for Nacional in the clásico.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Celebration of Nacional’s tying goal in the classic.

The purslane settled in Group H.

The Conmebol delivered this Tuesday the complete schedule of the group stage matches.

Atlético Nacional will be part of Group H. It will start as a visitor next Wednesday, April 5, playing in Santa Fe (Argentina), home of the Board of Trustees.

The national calendar

Kevin Mier leaves injured in the classic between Nacional and Medellín.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

date 1
Board of Trustees vs National
Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m.
Stadium: Brigadier General Estanislao López
TV: Espn/Fox

date 2
National vs. Melgar
Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
​TV: Fox Sports / ESPN / Paramount

date 3
National vs Olympia
Day: Tuesday, May 2
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: ESPN/Star+

date 4
Melgar vs National
Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stadium: Monumental
​TV: ESPN/Star+

date 5
Olympia vs National
Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Manuel Ferreira
TV: ESPN/Star+

date 6
National vs Board of Trustees
Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Stadium: Atanasio Girardot
TV: ESPN/Star+

