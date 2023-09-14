National Athletic He cleaned up his image after losing in the classics match, and wanted to make amends with his fans this Wednesday. And by faith he achieved it, because he beat La Equidad 5-0, in a match on date 11 of the BetPlay II-2023 League.

The purslane team was a machine and gave a review to the Bogotá team, which is immersed in a crisis.

Purslane beating

Nacional once again showed dynamics and efficiency, of course they faced the penultimate team in the championship standings. He still took advantage, won, liked it and beat the insurer 5-0.

Although Equidad was able to change the fortunes of the game, but in the 9th minute he hit the post with a ball.

At 11 minutes Óscar Perea opened the scoring; The attacker gained speed and finished with finesse. At 19 it was 2-0, with a missile of Dorlan Pabon that left Washington Ortega without possibilities. That’s how the first time end.

Emotionally, Nacional was intact, while Equidad was a team without ideas or spirit. That was why the victory was completed in the second half, with quick transitions.

At 54′, Perea overflowed on the left and left Eric Ramírez open, the Venezuelan scoring to make it 3-0.

Then came Nelson Deossa’s show, in the 62nd minute he took a left-footed shot that ended in a great goal for 4-0. Then, the midfielder went over the top, put in a cross and left the goal for Jader Gentil, who sealed the 5-0 win.

Nacional is the best home team in Liga II: 5 games and 5 wins, with 12 goals scored and only 2 conceded.

