Professor Alejandro Restrepo celebrates 12 days of intense work sections with Atlético Nacional, where he has put to the test the squad of players with whom he has been working since he took office on June 16.
The Professor has seen the performance of several youth players and Valledupar FC, a second division club where the purslane team has a sports agreement where several players have the opportunity to acquire minutes at a professional level, the midfielder Nelson Palacios He is one of them who started in the B in 30 commitments and has done the entire training process in Atlético Nacional, in addition, the 26-year-old defender Royscer Colpa, these players would be being evaluated by the coaching staff.
The Purslane Set has already announced two signings, we refer to the central defender Philip Aguilar who returned to the team after two years and the steering wheel Yeison Guzman who will wear the number # 17 on his shirt. Rumors persist about the arrival of Dorlan Pabón Y Ruyeri White, key players for the team’s attack.
Finally, the player Agustin Cano that it had been announced that he was going to reinforce Valledupar still remains with the professional team in this preseason and the youth Justin angel he has also been brought closer to the professional team.
Leave a Reply