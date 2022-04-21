Atlético Nacional is the biggest team in Colombian professional soccer. It is the club with the most local league titles (16: 1954, 1973, 1976, 1981, 1991, 1994, 1999, 2005-I, 2007-I, 2007-II, 2011-I, 2013-I, 2013-II, 2014-I, 2015-II and 2017-I) and the most winner of the Colombia Cup (5: 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2021). He also obtained two Super Leagues, in 2012 and 2016.

In addition, it is the most successful Colombian club abroad: it won two Copa Libertadores (1989 and 2016), two Merconorte (1998 and 2000), two Interamericanas (1990 and 1997) and one Recopa Sudamericana (2017).

The green history, officially, began on April 30, 1947, when the club was registered in a public deed in the First Notary of Medellín. Thus, he is about to turn 75.

This is how the green birthday celebrations will begin

The celebration of Atlético Nacional’s birthday has already started. The celebration will begin this Friday, when a private ceremony will be held at the Hotel Park 70, in Medellín, starting at 7 pm.

With dozens of special guests who made the history of Nacional great, the club will pay tribute to the characters who collaborated in its growth to become what it is today.



Some of the men who made history with the club have already demonstrated to congratulate Nacional. One of them was Santiago Escobar, a club player between 1982 and 1986 and champion coach on two occasions, 2005-I and 2011-I.

Escobar, current technician at the University of Chile, sent a message and excused himself from attending the event due to his professional activities.

Subsequently, Nacional will carry out a new act, already with its fans in the stands of the Atanasio Girardot stadium. On the day of the green birthday, the classic paisa will be played, but in that match the venue will be Independiente Medellín.

