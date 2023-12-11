National Athletic began its restructuring to face the 2024 season of Colombian soccer and the Libertadores Cup.



The green team, after winning the Colombia Cup against Millonarios, but not being able to qualify for the League final, announced the first confirmed news on its roster.

Departures and arrivals

In a video published on its YouTube channel, the purslane team announced the departure of the players Tomás Ángel, Cristian Zapata, Nelson Deossa and Jader Gentil.



Regarding Zapata's departure, Nacional says: “He won two titles with the institution, we thank him for his dedication and professionalism wearing our colors.”

But in addition, the team also reported on the arrival of the first two players: Edwin Torres and Joan Castrowho in the absence of medical exams are the first signings for 2024.

Torres arrives at the purslane club from Alianza Petrolera. For his part, Castro was in La Equidad.

