Atlético Nacional.
Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante
National Athletic.
The purslane team has already begun its restructuring for 2024.
National Athletic began its restructuring to face the 2024 season of Colombian soccer and the Libertadores Cup.
(You may be interested in: Atlético Nacional director denounces serious threat on networks: 'They are coming for your children')
The green team, after winning the Colombia Cup against Millonarios, but not being able to qualify for the League final, announced the first confirmed news on its roster.
Departures and arrivals
In a video published on its YouTube channel, the purslane team announced the departure of the players Tomás Ángel, Cristian Zapata, Nelson Deossa and Jader Gentil.
Regarding Zapata's departure, Nacional says: “He won two titles with the institution, we thank him for his dedication and professionalism wearing our colors.”
But in addition, the team also reported on the arrival of the first two players: Edwin Torres and Joan Castrowho in the absence of medical exams are the first signings for 2024.
Torres arrives at the purslane club from Alianza Petrolera. For his part, Castro was in La Equidad.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
