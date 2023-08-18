Atlético Nacional beats América de Cali again and advances in the Copa Colombia

Atlético Nacional defeated América de Cali 2-1 and ensured their passage to the quarterfinals of the Copa Colombia, confirming the 3-1 victory achieved as a visitor at Pascual Guerrero.

Nacional advances in the Cup

The purslane managed to prevail before half an hour, and in minute 21 Neyder Moreno was in charge of opening the scoring. His mid-distance goal meant that Jorge Soto was unable to retain the ball that was well placed towards the corner.

Despite their superiority, América managed to dream thanks to the fact that Cristian Barrios managed to score after taking advantage of a rebound in the area and thus leaving Kevin Mier without an option. That goal made the series 4-2 on aggregate and raised expectations in the scarlet.

The complement promised after the tie in América, but Nacional began by demolishing its rival and thanks to Neyder Moreno, who was projected as one of the best players of the match.

Moreno managed to go quickly and with precision, he put the ball to the scorer Jefferson Duque, who with the goal at his disposal, scored the 2-1 of the game and the 5-2 on aggregate that practically ended the game.

In the end, Nacional finished with a good rhythm and despite the fact that América turned to the last minutes, it was not enough and they ended up eliminated from the round of 16 of the BetPlay Cup.

