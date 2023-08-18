Friday, August 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Atlético Nacional beats América de Cali again and advances in the Copa Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Atlético Nacional beats América de Cali again and advances in the Copa Colombia

Close


Close

National Athletic

National Athletic.

Photo:

NATIONAL ATLÉTICO PRESS OFFICE

National Athletic.

The purslane team prevailed with authority.

Atlético Nacional defeated América de Cali 2-1 and ensured their passage to the quarterfinals of the Copa Colombia, confirming the 3-1 victory achieved as a visitor at Pascual Guerrero.

See also  Benfica are champions of Portugal: the remote derby with Porto is theirs

Nacional advances in the Cup

National

The purslane managed to prevail before half an hour, and in minute 21 Neyder Moreno was in charge of opening the scoring. His mid-distance goal meant that Jorge Soto was unable to retain the ball that was well placed towards the corner.

Despite their superiority, América managed to dream thanks to the fact that Cristian Barrios managed to score after taking advantage of a rebound in the area and thus leaving Kevin Mier without an option. That goal made the series 4-2 on aggregate and raised expectations in the scarlet.

The complement promised after the tie in América, but Nacional began by demolishing its rival and thanks to Neyder Moreno, who was projected as one of the best players of the match.

Moreno managed to go quickly and with precision, he put the ball to the scorer Jefferson Duque, who with the goal at his disposal, scored the 2-1 of the game and the 5-2 on aggregate that practically ended the game.

In the end, Nacional finished with a good rhythm and despite the fact that América turned to the last minutes, it was not enough and they ended up eliminated from the round of 16 of the BetPlay Cup.

See also  Conmebol's 10 teams would join the UEFA Nations League

FOOTBALL

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Atlético #Nacional #beats #América #Cali #advances #Copa #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A number of congressmen called for refusing to finance Kyiv amid the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A number of congressmen called for refusing to finance Kyiv amid the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result