National Athletic Restructuring begins to try to get out of the crisis and straighten the path, after the false steps taken in recent years.

The team is currently going through a bad time due to its situation in the League standings, in which it is second to last, with 10 points, and far from qualifying for the next phase.

The team recently named Pablo Repetto as their new coach, but the results still do not accompany the Antioquia team.

In the midst of this panorama, Nacional gave news this Friday by appointing a new sports director.

It's about the Argentine Gustavo Hugo Ferrari55 years old, who has extensive experience as a sports director, technical director and scouting director.

Ferrari spent 11 years in River Plate of Argentina, during the golden era of coach Marcelo Gallardo. He also spent four seasons at Racing Club.

Gustavo will arrive at Nacional on April 8 to contribute his experience in the club's sports development.

