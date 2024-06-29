National Athletic It continues to be put together to face the season of the second half of 2024, with great expectations.

The purslane team, which already announced Edwin Cardona, Juan Manuel Zapata, William Tesillo, David Ospina, Andrés Sarmiento, now confirmed the signing of Jorman Campuzano.

Campuzano returns

Jorman Campuzano, champion in 2020. Photo:AFP Share

The 28-year-old midfielder arrives on loan for one year with a purchase option from Boca Juniorsa team with which he recently renewed until 2026 for the transfer to become effective.

Campuzano returns to Atlético Nacional after six years. In his first stage at the club he played 47 matches and made two assists, while also winning the Colombian Cup in 2018.

The midfielder will join the team’s training sessions in the coming days. The team is currently in Lima and will face Bolívar in the final of a friendly tournament.

Campuzano’s career

Jorman Campuzano, Boca Juniors player. Photo:AFP Share

After his time in the lower divisions of Club Atlético Banfield, Jorman returned to Colombia to do a trial with Deportivo Pereira, where after just one training session he was promoted to the professional team.

In January 2018, he was confirmed as a new player for Atlético Nacional in the First A Category. On January 31, he officially debuted in the first leg final of the 2018 Superliga, a match in which his team tied 0-0 against Millonarios FC at the Stadium. El Campín playing 90 minutes.

In the first days of January 2019, Jorman Campuzano became a new Boca Juniors player. On January 27, he made his debut as a visitor against Newell’s Old Boys on matchday 16 of the 2018-19 Super League.

With Campuzano, the plan of the Verdolaga team to form a great team in search of fighting for the League title this semester continues.

