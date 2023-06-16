Friday, June 16, 2023
Atlético Nacional and Dorlan Pabón reach an agreement for its renewal

June 16, 2023
National Athletic

Dorlan Pabón, striker for Atlético Nacional.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Dorlan Pabón, striker for Atlético Nacional.

In the midst of information that spoke of the departure of the referent, the official decision was known.

Atlético Nacional will play this weekend for the place in the grand final of the BetPlay League. And in the prelude to the last home run game, The Antioquia team communicated good news for the fans: Dorlan Pabón’s renewal agreement.

Agreement between Pabón and Nacional

Dorlan Pabón, the figure of Nacional against Melgasr de Arequipa.

In recent days there was talk of the departure of Pabón, because the contract ended at the end of the month and there was no sign of what would happen. It must be added that there was talk of an eventual transfer to foreign football, specifically to Asian football.

Happy ending, for the moment, for both parties. Atlético Nacional announced that Dorlan Pabón will continue as a green player.

“He will wear green for another year”says the official statement.

“There is already an agreement with the Copa Libertadores scorer. His contract will start from next July 1, until June 30, 2024, this new agreement will be in force”reads in the text.

FOOTBALL

