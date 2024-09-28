The trigger for the chaos was the second goal by Atlético Nacional, who were playing at home at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín on Thursday night. Junior de Barranquilla fans, frustrated and enraged at the imminent defeat, began to harass the rival fans who were nearby, very close. They managed to seize one of the flags, rags, of the team purslanelike a trophy. The reaction was relentless. Locals pounced on visitors and images of violence multiplied. The videos released show people thrown from the balconies of the stands, stabbed, kicked. Some victims were left bare-chested, robbed of their Junior shirts. There were at least 25 injured and the referee suspended the match. The next day, the images outraged Colombia, but no one took responsibility.

An example of how the authorities throw the ball at each other could be seen on Friday on the Blu Radio station. The Secretary of Security of Medellín, Manuel Villa, emphasized that the match was “a private event,” as are musical concerts. “The authority lies with the private party that has rented the stadium.” [propiedad del Distrito] to be able to carry out the match,” he noted. According to the official, the Police “accompany” the game with personnel around the venue—about 550 uniformed personnel—because they understand that it has public connotations, but they are not primarily responsible. For this reason, and given the lack of strength, the entity has made the decision to gradually reduce the number of troops. Minutes later, the president of the Major Division of Colombian Football (Dimayor), Fernando Jaramillo, spoke of “co-responsibility” and counterargued that the Police have “the constitutional obligation” to assist them, even though the match is a private event. “It is not possible that in a country like Colombia, with such a deep-rooted history of violence, logistics is exclusively in charge of security,” he said.

They all agreed, on the other hand, in expressing the horror that the images of violence produced. The host of the radio program, Néstor Morales, referred to the fans involved as “potential murderers.” Secretary Villa defined them as “bandits, criminals, delinquents.” “A person has nothing to do by bringing a knife or a machete into a stadium,” he stressed. The mayor, Federico Gutiérrez, wrote in X that those involved “are criminals” and should be treated as such. “They are not fans, they are criminals. Help us identify them,” he asked online along with some photos of 10 violent people. The Minister of the Interior, Juan Fernando Cristo, commented that the authorities are investigating the logistical failures and studying “an exemplary sanction for those involved.” In the public debate, the blame for everything seems to lie in the irrationality of the fans, something that has been discussed cyclically for years.

A Junior de Barranquilla fan hangs from one of the stadium’s balconies, during clashes with Atlético Nacional fans, in Medellín, on September 26, 2024. Emmanuel Rendon

Sarah Castro Lizarazo, political scientist and sports journalist, points out in a telephone conversation the blurred limits between private business and state responsibility. “La Dimayor is the owner of the show, but then she says that the issue of violence surpasses her, that it is a social issue. Soccer in Colombia, then, is private to the extent that it is important for it to be private. Then it ends up becoming public,” he remarks. There is talk of joint responsibilities and this results, as Castro comments, in “no one feeling fully responsible.” Much of the Ten-Year Football Plan, adopted by the Government of Juan Manuel Santos in 2014, remains unimplemented. The fan cards that began to be produced in 2017 to identify regular fans were never used and hardly any investment was made in the purchase of biometric recognition cameras to identify those who commit acts of violence.

Something similar is diagnosed by Juan Sebastián Gómez, a barrista from Once Caldas who entered politics 20 years ago and is now a congressman. “La Dimayor organizes a private event, in public settings, and washes its hands: it always says that it is a problem of the bars, of the mayors. “He doesn’t invest a single peso in doing social and community work with the fans,” he questions by phone. The programs of some district administrations, such as Goles en Paz in Bogotá, are not sufficient in the face of a national-scale problem. “Not everything is played in the capital. The bars rotate and rotate throughout the country,” he remarks. For the New Liberalism congressman, it is unacceptable that no one invests in the stadiums and that the National Football Commission, made up of ministers and senior executive officials, barely meets.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE IT

Both Castro and Gómez express their frustration that violence in football is repeatedly talked about and nothing changes. The journalist explains that for a couple of days everyone expresses their outrage in the media and then they move on to the next news story. “In cyclical moments like Thursday’s, people talk about brutes and misfits and ask for a strong hand. But long-term cultural processes of coexistence are needed,” he says. The congressman, for his part, asks that social work programs be replicated with the bars and that investment be made in equipment such as security scanners. “Here we are still in the middle ages. We believe that it is enough to ask fans to take off their shoes, search them manually and treat them badly. We continue doing the same thing as 20 years ago and we expect a different result,” he points out.

The emotions

Images like Thursday’s make many wonder how the theft of a rag from the admired team can lead a person to beat others so brutally. For Germán Gómez Eslava, sociologist and co-author of the book Soccer and brave bandsthis is linked to strong identity processes. The expert comments by phone that the bars arrived in Colombia in the early nineties as “a youth process” and that, as happened before with rock or metal, the young people of the time found a community of belonging. “For them, a game doesn’t just last 90 minutes. It’s three days in advance, to travel [incluso por toda Sudamérica]to invest based on that unconditional and not very rational support for the football team,” says Gómez. “They are fans more of the fans than of the team. They become very supportive and very united… and also very violent against the common enemy,” he adds.

In that context, the cloth of a bar is not something minor. It is “a symbol of unity,” as the sociologist describes. “The grabs usually occur at the moment when one of the bars sees the possibility of stealing the rival’s cloth. It is an opportunity to say: ‘We are better,’ highlights the expert, who remembers that in 2005 an Independiente Santa Fe fan was murdered in the midst of an incident similar to that on Thursday in Medellín. Stealing the rag becomes, for some, a way of showing worth and loyalty.

An Atlético Junior fan is escorted by the Police on the field of play during the clashes at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, in Medellín, on September 26, 2024. Emmanuel Rendon

Another factor is perceiving violence as a way to channel frustration with the team’s sporting results. A few days ago, another incident surprised in Colombia: Deportivo Cali fans attacked journalists from Win Sports, the subscription television channel that broadcasts local league matches. Gómez explains that the Cali club has had bad sporting results and that the bars accuse the commentators of having a bias against them. “It is a kind of sabotage because they consider that Win Sports is an RCN brand and that RCN has a relationship with Nacional,” he points out. Political scientist Castro, for her part, believes that fans see the channel as a symbol of “power” in football and a way to express their discontent against the entire system in the face of the administrative problems that the team also has: “Those people want make yourself felt The idea of ​​aggression is: ‘Here they are going to find out that we exist.’

Frustration can also reflect things that go beyond football. Sociologist Gómez describes the bars “as catalysts for the daily emotions” of their members. “Many frustrations are dealt with through violence,” he points out. Castro, meanwhile, insists on the importance of prosecuting the violent, but also emphasizes that we must understand the identity processes that are behind them. “The questions should be about who these people are and why they feel they have nothing to lose. The idea of ​​giving your life for the team has to do with the fact that the rest matters little,” he comments. Although he no longer identifies as a fan, he understands why sport can produce such intense emotions: “There are so few scenarios of joy in life that we want sport to give us everything that is denied to us in other spaces.”