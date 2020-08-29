Caio Henrique returned to Atlético from his assignments in Brazil wanting to find a place in the team, but he will leave without making his debut. The left back is gone transferred to Monaco, a path that other rojiblancos footballers have already taken in recent years. However, the route also works the other way, since Atleti has signed players to the Principality team. A recurring direct route for both clubs.

The first athletic to go to Louis II was Falcao, in 2013, after two years of rojiblanco. It was quite a surprise, as the Colombian stood out as one of the best scorers of the moment and Monaco was recently promoted. But he had money and wanted to set up a powerful project, for which he signed, with the advice of Mendes, James, Moutinho, Kondogbia … El Tigre left, for 45 million, as the star of the new Monaco, but his knee was seriously injured within a few months.

In January 2019, Gelson went on loan to Monaco, who also wanted Kalinic, although he did not move. The Portuguese had arrived the summer before at Atlético, but did not convince and his departure was accelerated so that Morata could arrive from Chelsea. Monaco was so pleased that on July 1 he made the purchase agreement official for their rights. Atlético took around 30 million euros.

Carrasco, with the Monaco fans after a match against Arsenal.

ERIC GAILLARD (REUTERS)



The movements in the opposite direction have also occurred. Carrasco live his second stage at Atlético. This time it came from China, but the first, in 2015, he did it from Monaco. The Madrid entity paid 17.2 million for the skilled winger, then 21 years old. The Belgian left a very good football afternoon at the Calderón and scored in the 2016 Champions final. In February 2018 he was sold to Dalian Yifang, from where he returned on loan in January. Now they are working to make him stay at Atlético for four more years.

And the last operation between both clubs, until Caio’s became official, is that of Lemar. In 2018, recommended by Griezmann, Atlético made the most expensive signing in its history (even João Félix) by paying 70 million for this talented Frenchman. The result, however, has not been as expected by far. Since his brilliant debut in the European Super Cup, its performance has declined and is now one of the transferable, although it has been devalued. In those negotiations for Lemar, by the way, Atlético he also wanted to sign side Sidibé to Monaco. Relations between clubs are good and the Caio operation is another sign.