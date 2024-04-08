Madrid (AFP)

Dutch striker Memphis Depay will miss his Spanish team, Atletico Madrid, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against German club Borussia Dortmund due to injury, according to what the club revealed.

Dortmund will be a guest at the Metropolitano on Wednesday, but Argentine coach Diego Simeone will miss the services of his 30-year-old striker due to a muscle injury in his left foot.

Atletico did not specify the duration of his absence, but Spanish media reported that he might be absent for three weeks, which logically means his absence from the return match scheduled for the current 16 in Germany.

Depay had scored a fatal goal for Atletico in the second leg of the round of 16 against Inter Milan, in the 87th minute after coming on as a substitute, taking the match to two additional halves, before Atletico decided to qualify on penalties.