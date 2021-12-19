The rojiblanco team succumbed (2-1) to Sevilla’s fiefdom, falling to sixth place and remaining 13 points behind Real Madrid. With so much room for the second round and seeing the solid merengue, the title seems to be stained white.
The white club has achieved 42 of the 51 possible points, obtaining positive results despite having moments of doubts at the level of performance. Only the people of Seville are being able to keep up with him, being five points behind, with Real Betis (33) and Rayo Vallecano (30) surprising in Champions League positions.
Atlético de Madrid adds three consecutive defeats in LaLiga against RCD Mallorca (1-2), Real Madrid itself (2-0) and, more recently, in Seville (2-1). This has led him to lose ground with Real Madrid, who could get 16 points ahead if this day they beat Cádiz, something relatively to be expected. It is true that the colchoneros have yet to visit Granada on Wednesday 22, in the pending match of matchday 9.
The Spanish domestic competition began to give three points for a victory in the 1995-96 season and has had 38 games since 1997-98. In the 22 editions where they have competed since then, not doing so in the 2000-01 and 2001-02 seasons due to the Atletico relegation, the meringues have scored more points in the second round on 20 occasions.
The only exceptions were the 2013-14 season, where both clubs added 40 of the 57 possible points, and the 2018-19, where Atlético de Madrid scored 38, for Real Madrid’s 35, after exceeding the halfway point of the competition. If we manage to win the title, we would be facing an unprecedented event since the rules of the game are current.
