Thursday, March 16, 2023
Atletico Mineiro vs. Millionaires, live: the Libertadores, live

March 16, 2023
Atletico Mineiro vs. Millionaires, live: the Libertadores, live


Millionaires vs. Atlético Mineiro

Millionaires vs. Atletico Mineiro

Alberto Gamero’s team is looking for the feat in Mineirao, in Belo Horizonte.

Millionaires play their future in the Copa Libertadores at the Mineirao stadium, in Belo Horizonte, where he visits Atlético Mineiro this Wednesday in the second leg of the third phase of the tournament.

After the 1-1 draw in the first match at El Campín, the team led by Alberto Gamero has to win in Brazil to qualify for the next phase of the competition.

If the game ends tied, there will be shots from the penalty spot.

