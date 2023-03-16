Atletico Mineiro vs. Millionaires, live: the Libertadores, live

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Millionaires vs. Atlético Mineiro
Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER
Millionaires vs. Atletico Mineiro
Alberto Gamero’s team is looking for the feat in Mineirao, in Belo Horizonte.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Millionaires play their future in the Copa Libertadores at the Mineirao stadium, in Belo Horizonte, where he visits Atlético Mineiro this Wednesday in the second leg of the third phase of the tournament.
After the 1-1 draw in the first match at El Campín, the team led by Alberto Gamero has to win in Brazil to qualify for the next phase of the competition.
If the game ends tied, there will be shots from the penalty spot.
Follow the game here:
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Atletico #Mineiro #Millionaires #live #Libertadores #live
Leave a Reply