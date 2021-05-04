To keep the same payroll, the Mineiro would form against Cerro Porteño with Éverson; Guga, the Paraguayan Júnior Alonso, Réver, Dodo; Allan or the Ecuadorian Alan Franco, Tche Tche, Nathan, Hyoran; Hulk and the Venezuelan Jéfferson Savarino.

Cerro Porteño, meanwhile, beat Olimpia 2-0 in the Paraguayan “superclassic” on Saturday and now with 26 points reached the top of the Apertura Tournament of the League of his country along with his rival and also from the capital Libertad.

Argentine Mauro Boselli, who last season played for Corinthians in Sao Paulo, and Juan Patiño converted for the team led by Francisco Arce, an idol in Brazil for having successfully defended Palmeiras from São Paulo for several years.