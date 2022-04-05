Atlético-MG won the classic with Cruzeiro 2-1, this Monday (4) at Estádio das Alterosas, in the match that ended the 5th round of the A1 Series (first division) of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship.

First victory in the Brasileirão and in the classic! Karol Arcanjo and Soraya scored in the first half, and the @GaloFFfeminino got the best! Big win for the Avengers! pic.twitter.com/Xv8KqYwouK — Brazilian Women’s Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) April 5, 2022

With this result, the Avengers were in 9th position with six points. Cabulosas, on the other hand, finished the round in 15th and penultimate position with just two points.

Atlético-MG opened the scoring in the 8th minute, with Karol Arcanjo in a no-jump. And the Avengers extended the advantage at 38, in a penalty kick by Soraya. However, the goalkeeper Raíssa failed and Isabela Queiroz took the opportunity to discount for the Cabulosas.

Cruzeiro returns to the field on April 16, when they face Flamengo. Two days later Atlético-MG measures forces with Internacional.

Updated ranking has arrived! So, are you happy with the placement of your team?#BrasileirãoFemininoNeoenergia pic.twitter.com/jrDSxWseqy — Brazilian Women’s Neoenergia (@BRFeminino) April 5, 2022

