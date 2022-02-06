Atlético-MG took no notice of Patrocinense, this Sunday morning (6) at Mineirão, and resumed the leadership of the Campeonato Mineiro with a 3-0 victory. Hulk scored the first two goals of the match and reached 39 in 70 games with the Rooster shirt. Newly signed Godín closed the scoring.

⚫⚪ GAME OVER! AT MINEIRÃO, THE ATLÉTICO WINS THE SPONSOR, 3-0, AND LEADS THE MINEIRO CHAMPIONSHIP! ⚽️ Hulk, twice, and @diegogodin scored for Alvinegro.#VamoRooster #CAMxCAP ️ pic.twitter.com/rwxn23dbkC — Atletico (@Atletico) February 6, 2022

With the result, Atlético-MG reached 10 points, being the first place in the first phase. Patrocinense remains with 4 points, in eighth position.

Hulk glow

Atlético-MG went up from the referee’s initial whistle, but suffered in Patrocinense’s counterattacks. After 4 minutes, Reis hit a cross and tested goalkeeper Everson, who made a good save and showed that he was attentive.

The Rooster managed to contain the opponent’s advances and started to scare. Zaracho, at 8 minutes, stopped in the good intervention of goalkeeper Jacsson Silva. In the 18th minute, Atlético complained of a penalty kicked by Júlio César, but the referee did not score.

After many shots outside, coach Antonio Mohamed’s team finally scored the first. A corner kick from the right, the ball was deflected by the defender in the middle of the way and it was left for Hulk, with tranquility, to head to the back of the net, in the 49th minute.

At half-time, Antonio Mohammed made two changes: Godín replaced Réver and Ademir replaced Zaracho. Atlético-MG completely dominated the actions in the last 45 minutes and reached the second goal in the 15th minute. Nacho received a throw, had time to fix the ball and pass it with sugar to Hulk, who, alone in the small area, finished with a header and scored one more.

Galo closed the scoring in the 34th minute. In another attack from the right, Mariano played in the area and the Uruguayan Godín appeared to make the third, with a header, with a lot of category.

In the next round, Patrocinense faces Caldense, on Wednesday (9) from 8:30 pm (Brasília time), at Pedro Alves do Nascimento. Atlético-MG takes the URT, also on Wednesday, but at 21:30 at Zama Maciel.

