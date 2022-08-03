





Last year, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras competed for a place in the Libertadores final. This Wednesday (3), Galo and Verdão begin to decide, again, a classification in the main club tournament on the continent: this time they play in the semifinals. The ball rolls for the first duel between alvinegros and alviverdes from 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte. The game will be broadcast live on National Radiowith narration by André Luiz Mendes, comments by Waldir Luiz, reportage and news duty with Bruno Mendes.

In 2021, São Paulo won. In the first leg, at Allianz Parque, the teams drew goalless. On the return trip, at Mineirão, there was a new equality, now 1-1, with goals from forwards Eduardo Vargas for Atlético and Dudu in favor of Palmeiras. The criterion of the away goal (which is not included in this year’s regulations) decided the classification of Verdão, who would still win the third South American title, being the second in a row, beating Flamengo in the decision, in Montevideo (Uruguay).

The scenario of this year’s confrontation is different from last year. In 2021, in addition to having the best campaign of that Libertadores, Atlético led the Brasileirão (Palmeiras was in second) and was also strong in the Copa do Brasil (where Verdão fell in the third phase, to CRB). The miners even won both tournaments. This time, it is the São Paulo team that tops the national championship table (Galo is seventh) and reaches the duel as the best team in the South American tournament, with 100% success after eight matches.

Coach who led Atlético to the Brazilian and Copa do Brasil titles in 2021, Cuca was rehired after the resignation of Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed, but the re-debut was bitter: a 3-0 defeat to Internacional, in Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, last Sunday (31), for the 20th round of the national championship. To complicate matters, winger Guilherme Arana left the field complaining of thigh pain and became a doubt – Dodô is an option. Midfielder Allan, who is still suspended for being sent off in the 1-1 draw with Emelec, in Guayaquil (Ecuador), in the first game of the round of 16 clash, is out and should make way for Otávio.

In Cuca’s reunion with the fans at Mineirão, the Rooster should go to the field with: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guga (Guilherme Arana); Otávio, Jair and Nacho Fernández; Ademir, Keno and Hulk.

We are ready! Last training session at the Football Academy and finalized preparation for the duel with Atlético-MG ➤ https://t.co/4SLrpgwEQu#AvantiPalmeiras pic.twitter.com/B8gj4WmRnL — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) August 2, 2022

At Palmeiras, coach Abel Ferreira still doesn’t know if he will be able to count on Rony, who is recovering from a thigh injury, but without game rhythm. In the 2-1 victory over Ceará, last Saturday (30), at Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza, for the Brazilian, José López was chosen as the striker’s replacement. On the occasion, the Portuguese coach climbed Verdão with maximum force.

The probable alviverde formation will have Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Joaquín Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Jose Lopez.







