It was an open secret in recent weeks but it is now a reality. Atlético de Madrid and Diego Pablo Simeone will continue walking together during this season and at least three more after the mattress club announced the renewal of the Argentine coach until 2027.

This is how the definitive rapprochement materializes between the club led by Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and Cholo, who just a year ago seemed distanced by a very complicated start to the season and a premature goodbye to the European competition that set off alarms in the red-and-white noble zone. and it did a lot of damage within the entity, even calling into question the future of a project that took its first steps back in the distant month of December 2011.

Twelve months after that crisis, the situation is completely different and the technician’s harmony with the red and white board is absolute. Players who were not to Simeone’s liking left the team, such as Joao Félix, Matheus Cunha or Felipe, and the athletic locker room conspired to have a second round of the championship after the break for the World Cup in Qatar. The positive dynamic has continued this campaign, in which Atlético shows signs of being able to fight for the League against Barça and Real Madrid and faces the path towards the knockout phase of the Champions League with optimism.

The strength of the Madrid team in the Metropolitano and the exceptional moment of two Cholo praetorians like Griezmann and Morata are just some of the virtues that illuminate the management of who is already, by his own merits, the most influential coach in the history of Atlético. Part of the credit goes to him in the recovery of players like Koke and Saúl, the defensive performance of men like the wild card Witsel or Mario Hermoso and the successful reconversion of Samuel Lino or the young and promising Rodrigo Riquelme into wingers. He also bears his signature the evident step forward in the team’s game, more dominant and showy this season, in contrast to that defensive coach label that is usually attributed to him.

Simeone, who this season celebrates his thirteenth consecutive season at the head of the Colchonero bench, has in this successful period eight titles – two Leagues, a Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, two Europa Leagues and two European Super Cups. After this contract extension, who knows if it will be the last, he will have this and three other opportunities to remove the only thorn he has left, the conquest of the elusive Champions League, and also to continue adding to his records as Atlético coach, practically unparalleled.

If Cholo fulfills his contract, he would accumulate more than 15 consecutive years at the head of the red and white team, surpassing the record of Miguel Muñoz at Real Madrid, which he managed for almost 14 years uninterruptedly, in one of the few records in football. Spanish that have remained unreachable for decades. He has 642 games on the Colchonero bench, with 380 victories and 1,089 goals scored, already ahead of the second coach with the best numbers in the club, the much-missed Luis Aragonés, who coached in 612 games and won six trophies – one League, three Cups del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup and the 1974 Intercontinental Cup.