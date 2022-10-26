With summaryAtlético Madrid has been eliminated from the Champions League. The Spaniards of coach Diego Simeone came home to Bayer Leverkusen despite a penalty in extra time not further than 2-2 and can therefore no longer finish in the top two in group D.



Oct 26 2022

FC Porto took a big step towards wintering in the Champions League in the same group earlier in the evening. The Portuguese won 0-4 at Club Brugge, where Noa Lang missed a penalty. However, the Belgians were already certain of the knockout phase. Porto is second with 9 points and, due to Atlético’s draw, is also through to the last sixteen.

Moussa Diaby opened the scoring for Leverkusen in the 9th minute. Yannick Carrasco brought Atlético back into the game with the 1-1. Leverkusen, where Jeremie Frimpong and Mitchel Bakker had a base place, took the lead again in Madrid. Callum Hudson-Odoi fired in.

In the second half, substitute Rodrigo De Paul scored the second equalizer with a header. Atlético frantically went on the hunt for the third goal, but Leverkusen also came out dangerous via Diaby. Timothy Fosu-Mensah came in for Leverkusen in the final phase. See also Ukraine-Russia conflict: EU Commissioner Schinas warns of a wave of refugees

Referee Clément Turpin had whistled after more than 5 minutes of injury time, but had to reconsider that decision after the VAR had found hands. Goalkeeper Lukás Hrádecký however stopped Carrasco’s effort. The rebound then landed on the crossbar.

Atlético and Bayer Leverkusen compete in the last group match for a place in the Europa League. Club Brugge and FC Porto decide who will be the group winner.

Departure Club Brugge, miss Noa Lang

Club Brugge had already qualified for the second round of the Champions League before tonight and that knowledge apparently did the Belgians no good. At home against Porto, they lost 0-4.

At a 0-1 score, Club got a penalty kick and Hans Vanaken went behind the ball. He saw his effort turned by goalkeeper Costa, but his foot turned out to be in front of the line when the Belgian touched the ball. So take it again and then it was Noa Lang’s turn. But the Dutchman also did not get the ball past Costa.

View the expensive misses of Bruges below:

Then it got tough. The concentration had completely disappeared with the Bruges team and Porto ran out to 0-4. Until tonight, the Belgians had not conceded any goals in this year’s Champions League. See also Demand for Azul flights grows 34% in July - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Tottenham hold the lead in Group D

Tottenham Hotspur have retained the lead in group D with a 1-1 draw against Sporting. However, nothing has been decided yet in the group. Eintracht Frankfurt won 2-1 against Olympique Marseille in the same group.

Tottenham have 8 points after five games, one more than Sporting. Frankfurt has also come to 7 points with the victory and Marseille is on six points.

Marcus Edwards, trained at Tottenham and still active at Excelsior for another season, gave Sporting the lead in the first half with a watched shot. Sebastián Coates even seemed to make it 2-0, but his goal was made by hand and fell through.

In the second half, Tottenham besieged the goal of keeper Antonio Adán. But opportunities from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg were not taken. Rodrigo Bentancur equalized in the 80th minute. Jeremiah St. Juste came in for Sporting in the second half.

Eintracht Frankfurt made two appearances at home against Marseille. Daichi Kamada opened the score for the Germans on a pass from Evan N’Dicka. Mattéo Guendouzi equalized for Olympique, but Randal Kolo Muani scored the second for Frankfurt. See also Free a group of hostages held in a synagogue in Texas

In the last round of matches, Sporting receives Eintracht Frankfurt in Lisbon. The Spurs have yet to go to Marseille.

View Tottenham Hotspur – Sporting Portugal summary





Champions League standings





Champions League stats





