Julián Álvarez is one of the most brilliant players in world football, but the Argentine striker has not been able to make the most of his career at Manchester City. Given his lack of minutes, La ‘La Araña’ is reportedly considering leaving the Citizens in this summer market in search of a club where he can continue to progress.
According to a recent report by journalist César Luis Merlo, Atlético de Madrid have already raised their hand to secure the services of Julián Álvarez. According to this information, the Colchoneros have already begun negotiations for the Argentine forward.
Atlético de Madrid needs a quality centre forward for the 2024/2025 season, especially after the departure of Memphis Depay and the more than likely loss of Álvaro Morata. In this sense, the team led by Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone could guarantee him minutes and greater prominence than he has at Manchester City.
It is not yet known how much money the Colchoneros would have to pay to sign the talented 24-year-old Argentine striker. According to the specialist portal Transfermarkt, the estimated market value of ‘Spider’ Álvarez is close to 90 million euros.
In the 2023/2024 Premier League season, Álvarez played a total of 2,659 minutes in 36 games, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists. In the Champions League, he played 279 minutes in seven games, scoring five goals and providing two assists.
These numbers would be more than acceptable for almost any player, but not for one who seeks to transcend and be one of the best in the world. Because of this, the Argentine striker could decide to head to Madrid.
#Atletico #Madrid #negotiating #Manchester #City #Julian #Alvarez
Leave a Reply