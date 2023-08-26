🚨 Report @PedroFullanaSER

🏥 Atlético will lose Koke several games because he suffers a hamstring muscle injury

✅ Simeone will now recover Nahuel Molina. He is scheduled to train with the team this week. He has options to be on the list for next Sunday pic.twitter.com/PHAkqKc1s8

