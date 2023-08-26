Atlético Madrid has played two games in this new edition of LaLiga EA Sports in which they have achieved a victory and a draw, product of the triumph in their debut against Granada, by 3-1, and the equality in the second day against Betis, no goals.
Now, Diego Simeone’s men, who are fifth in the table with four units, will face Rayo Vallecano, who arrives in good shape after having won their two respective games, next Monday in Vallecas.
Next we will show you the injured and suspended players of Atleti to face the third day of the league against their rival on duty. Come on.
Koke has a proximal myotendinous lesion of the hamstring musculature of the right thigh. He misses the games against Betis, Rayo and Sevilla.
The Uruguayan defender suffers a fissure in the tibia and for now is low in the “Colchonero” team.
Reinildo suffered a torn ligament so he will have a long recovery, and will not be able to be present for several months in the team.
The Argentine striker suffers from a sprained ankle that has prevented him from training for several consecutive days. It is very likely that he will not be able to make the game in this clash, since he has not been able to fully recover yet.
“Cholo” Simeone has no players suspended for this match, fortunately for the Argentine coach.
