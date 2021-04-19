Madrid (Reuters)

Madrid (Reuters) In a statement on its official website today, Monday, Atletico Madrid confirmed its participation in the new European Football Super League, saying that the effects of the Covid-19 crisis had a role in making this decision. Yesterday, Sunday, I announced the launch of the European Super League, which aims to compete with the Champions League game. The club said: The Covid-19 pandemic contributed to destabilizing the financial stability of European football at the present time, and the club also stressed that the desire to improve the quality of the game’s competitions was among the reasons for taking this step as well.