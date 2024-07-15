With the Euro over, one of the most talked about rumours has become a reality: Alvaro Morata is ending his spell with Atletico Madrid and will continue his career with Milan, where he will take Giroud’s place. That being the case, the team from the capital of Spain will now have to move in the market for an immediate replacement and although the Dovbyk option seemed like the most viable, today the ‘colchoneros’ are thinking big and are aiming to sign the breakthrough striker of last season, Gyokeres.
Sport reports that before paying Artem’s release clause, Atlético will knock on Sporting Lisbon’s door to sound out the Swede’s possible arrival this summer, as his numbers last season were impressive, a total of 41 goals and 14 assists in 48 games, figures that place him as one of the most lethal attackers on the planet, who also has an outstanding associative ability and physical potential in both strength and speed.
Although the numbers and therefore the option of signing Dovbyk are not minor, the reality is that at this point, the board and coaching staff understand that it is better to add the Swede to their squad, who is more to Simeone’s liking. However, there is an obstacle in the way, the price of the attacker, since Sporting Lisbon hopes to negotiate his transfer for a figure of around 100 million euros, that is, 60 million above the price of the Girona attacker.
#Atletico #Madrid #choose #Moratas #replacement
Leave a Reply