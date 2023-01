Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Metropolitano and took the solo lead of La Liga with 41 points, detaching Real Madrid by 3 lengths. Dembelè’s goal in the 22nd minute was enough for Xavi’s team to get the better of Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, who remain in fifth place with Villarreal. In the final two expelled: Savic for Atletico and Ferran Torres for Barca.