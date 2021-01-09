Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao meet today Saturday, January 9, in a new match by Date 18 of The Santander League of Spain, at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Schedule and where to watch the game online and on television today

With the arbitration of Alejandro Hernández Hernández, the meeting between Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao will be played from 12:15 p.m. (Argentine time) and can be seen live through DirecTV Sports (channel 610 and 1610 in HD) and online by streaming on DirecTV Go.

Possible formations

The 11 of Atlético Madrid: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez or Felipe, Hermoso, Carrasco; Llorente, Koke, Lemar; Joao Félix o Correa and Luis Suárez. DT: Diego Simeone.

The 11 of Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simón; Capa, Nuñez, Iñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; De Marcos, Vencedor, Vesga, Muniain; Raúl García, Williams. DT: Marcelino García.

Fixture, results and standings

